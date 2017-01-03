I-T dept ropes in experts to unearth black money
Experts from EY, KPMG and PwC are working with tax officials to investigate suspected money laundering by politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. New Delhi: The income-tax department has roped in forensic experts from three of the Big Four accounting firms to investigate suspected money laundering by politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen, people directly aware of the matter said.
