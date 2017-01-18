Hong Kong Regulator Sues Standard Chartered, UBS Over Timber IPO an hour ago

Hong Kong's securities regulator has filed a lawsuit against Standard Chartered Plc, UBS Group AG and audit firm KPMG LLP over an initial public offering by The Securities and Futures Commission's claim relates to alleged "market misconduct" connected to China Forestry's IPO prospectus, and the company's financial statements for 2009 and for the first half of 2010, according to documents filed with Hong Kong's High Court on Jan. 16. The two banks were joint sponsors of China Forestry Holdings Co.' s $217 million first-time share sale in November 2009, while KPMG was its auditor, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

