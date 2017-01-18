Hong Kong Regulator Sues Standard Cha...

Hong Kong Regulator Sues Standard Chartered, UBS Over Timber IPO an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Hong Kong's securities regulator has filed a lawsuit against Standard Chartered Plc, UBS Group AG and audit firm KPMG LLP over an initial public offering by The Securities and Futures Commission's claim relates to alleged "market misconduct" connected to China Forestry's IPO prospectus, and the company's financial statements for 2009 and for the first half of 2010, according to documents filed with Hong Kong's High Court on Jan. 16. The two banks were joint sponsors of China Forestry Holdings Co.' s $217 million first-time share sale in November 2009, while KPMG was its auditor, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC