Holland is shaping up to be a surprise beneficiary of Brexit

Paris, Frankfurt, New York, and Dublin have dominated the conversation about where finance firms may move jobs if forced to be Britain's looming "Hard Brexit." HSBC chairman Douglas Flint recently floated the Netherlands as a possible place to relocate around 1,000 jobs post-Brexit and John Veihmeyer, the global chairman of KPMG, one of the world's biggest accounting firms, told Business Insider last month: "Folks are also considering places like Amsterdam."

