H&R Block Opens 10,000 Offices Nation...

H&R Block Opens 10,000 Offices Nationwide, Ready for Tax Season

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Paramus Post

Jan. 3, 2017- KANSAS CITY, Mo. - H&R Block , the nation's largest consumer assisted tax preparation company, has opened its 10,000 offices nationwide to serve clients for the 2017 tax season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec 8 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec 7 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec 6 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus... Dec '16 Sateluco 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC