H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Short Interest Update

H&R Block, Inc. was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,837,131 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 22,650,584 shares.

