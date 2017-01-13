H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.
Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 730 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC