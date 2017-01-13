H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Receives Averag...

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Friday Jan 13

H&R Block, Inc. has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

