H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Position Boosted by Capital One National Association
Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of H&R Block Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC