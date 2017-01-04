Greystone Real Estate Advisors Closes...

Greystone Real Estate Advisors Closes $33 Million Sale of Two Carolina Seniors Housing Communities

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Greystone Real Estate Advisors announced it closed the $33,000,000 sale of Brookdale Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC and Brookdale Skylyn in Spartanburg, SC. A private equity group purchased the seniors housing properties from Brookdale Senior Living, Inc., on December 15. Mike Garbers and Cody Tremper of Greystone represented the seller in the transaction.

