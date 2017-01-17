Grant Thornton adds former FASB member Daryl Buck to lead Accounting Advisory Services practice

Buck will apply his more than 30 years of public accounting and financial leadership experience - including more than five years serving as a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Board - to oversee service offerings that seek to help clients optimize their financial reporting processes and ensure their accounting practices align with business goals and evolving standards. "Daryl brings to Grant Thornton an impressive combination of proven leadership skills, valuable business experiences and deep accounting knowledge that will make him an ideal leader for our Accounting Advisory Services practice," said Jeff Burgess, national managing partner of Grant Thornton's Audit Services practice.

