Global CEOs more confident about future - PwC
Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, a new survey shows. A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey of nearly 1,400 CEOs released ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, found that 29% expected global economic growth to pick up in 2017.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
