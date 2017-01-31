General Electric's Novel Tax Deal Cou...

General Electric's Novel Tax Deal Could Lead the Way

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Wall Street Journal

Other companies could follow GE's agreement to move most of its in-house tax staff to an outside accounting firm The New York offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers. General Electric said it plans to move most of its in-house tax staff to PwC by April 1. 's novel tax outsourcing-like arrangement with PricewaterhouseCoopers is the first deal of its kind, but it may not be the last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of Year balancing 18 hr Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting 19 hr slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC