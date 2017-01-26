From hard-luck experience an app for ...

From hard-luck experience an app for renters was borne

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Albany Times Union

Ryan Barone, 22, takes a break in the stairwell of a New York City apartment last November where he spent many nights developing an app for renters. Barone is a Shaker High School graduate who left his job at PricewaterhouseCoopers recently to work full-time on the venture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC