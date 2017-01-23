Fortune favours mine-boosting road accord

Fortune Minerals has enlisted PriceWaterhouseCoopers to raise $600 million to develop its NICO mine in the Northwest Territories after the federal and territorial governments agreed to build the lion's share of an all-weather road to the mine, which will produce cobalt, gold, bismuth and copper ore. A new road, a high-powered financial scout and a hot market for cobalt is boosting a long-planned mining venture for London-based Fortune Minerals.

