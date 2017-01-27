Five things you should know about Stephen Chipman
Stephen M. Chipman, 55, worked at accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP for 34 years, serving as its chief executive, first in China and then in the United States while living in Chicago. He retired from the firm in October 2015 after reaching the company's term limit for chief executives.
