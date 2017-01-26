Executives worry about smart factory ...

Executives worry about smart factory automation, IoT backlash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Control Engineering

Executives worry that automation and the Internet of Things won't be accepted by workers, investors or the general public according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers . Nearly half of CEOs around the world fear that automation and robots in factories and offices will prompt distrust among workers, investors and the general public, according to an automation survey carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Control Engineering.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Wed Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC