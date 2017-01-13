Delayed Tax Refunds Spur Loans To Cov...

Delayed Tax Refunds Spur Loans To Cover Shortfall

Friday Jan 13 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A lot of taxpayers who expect refunds will find themselves in a bind this year amid delays in payouts. That has prompted a jump in loans to tide over people due refunds - with the tax preparers doing the lending.

Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

