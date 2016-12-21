CRA to expand EFT audits in 2017, PwC warns

The next two years will see an expansion of the Canada Revenue Agency's efforts to review international funds transfers , which means many taxpayers can expect to see an "EFT letter" next year, according to a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Tax Insights brief. The CRA initiative builds on efforts by the agency that since the beginning of 2015 have required financial intermediaries to report international EFTs of $10,000 or more to the agency.

