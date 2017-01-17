Corporate Welfare Rules Kansas City
Discussion in the culture war often turns to the topic of "entitlement" in order to talk negatively about poor people, minorities or millennials and hipsters but a recent study confirms that it's big business earning are headquartered in Kansas City: Cerner, H&R Block, and DST Systems. They account for $2.3 billion in subsidies, about 40 percent of Missouri's total.
