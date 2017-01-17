Corporate Welfare Rules Kansas City

Corporate Welfare Rules Kansas City

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Discussion in the culture war often turns to the topic of "entitlement" in order to talk negatively about poor people, minorities or millennials and hipsters but a recent study confirms that it's big business earning are headquartered in Kansas City: Cerner, H&R Block, and DST Systems. They account for $2.3 billion in subsidies, about 40 percent of Missouri's total.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC