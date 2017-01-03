CohnReznick Receives Award for Women in Leadership
CohnReznick, one of the leading accounting, tax, and advisory firms in the United States, was recently awarded the Winner's Circle Award for Women In Leadership. The Winner's Circle Awards, a component of the accounting industry's Winning Is Everything Conference , recognizes CohnReznick for its open and inclusive culture and for investing in change that supports advancement of women by addressing issues of unconscious bias and enlisting the support of both women and men in developing solutions to maximize human potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec '16
|Sateluco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC