CohnReznick Receives Award for Women in Leadership

CohnReznick, one of the leading accounting, tax, and advisory firms in the United States, was recently awarded the Winner's Circle Award for Women In Leadership. The Winner's Circle Awards, a component of the accounting industry's Winning Is Everything Conference , recognizes CohnReznick for its open and inclusive culture and for investing in change that supports advancement of women by addressing issues of unconscious bias and enlisting the support of both women and men in developing solutions to maximize human potential.

