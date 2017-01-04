CMU, PwC establish new risk innovation center
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Carnegie Mellon University have partnered to establish a new Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center within the H. John Heinz III College of Information Systems and Public Policy at CMU.
