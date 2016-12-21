CEOs Reveal Cyber Naivete as Incidents Rise and Losses Mount

A new cybersecurity study from RedSeal finds that more than 80 percent of CEOs are very confident in their firm's cybersecurity strategies, despite the fact that security incidents have surged 66 percent since 2009 according to PricewaterhouseCoopers' 2017 Global State of Information Security Survey. "CEOs are underestimating their companies' cyber vulnerabilities," said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO of RedSeal.

