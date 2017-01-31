Capital market: Expectations for new issues in 2017
THE Nigerian capital market last year experienced few new issues apparently for the downturn in economic activity which affected quoted companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, from raising fresh capital to meeting challenging needs. Unlike bond markets, equity capital markets tend to bear the initial brunt of a recession, as seen in low Initial Public Offers, IPOs in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
