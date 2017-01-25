Canterbury health board chairman talking with buyers for buildings
An artist's impression of the new outpatients building that is a tempting prospect for property investors because of its blue chip tenant - the Canterbury District Health Board. Board chairman Murray Cleverleya confirmed he is investigating the sale of buildings to reduce deficits caused in part by the need to set aside money to cover depreciation .
