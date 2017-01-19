California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,367 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
