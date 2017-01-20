Brookdale Senior Living Upgraded At Wells Fargo On Higher Probability Of A Strategic Deal
Wells Fargo has upgraded Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. to Outperform from Market Perform on higher probability of a strategic deal under which Brookdale could either sell some or all of its assets. The brokerage noted that getting consent from REIT partners would not be a material impediment to some of the strategic options in play.
