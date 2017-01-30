Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Re...

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC