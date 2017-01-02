Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec 7
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 6
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec '16
|Sateluco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC