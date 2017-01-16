British Firms Are Staying Positive Ahead of Brexit Negotiations
U.K. firms are planning to hire more than their global counterparts and Britain's popularity among overseas investors is rising, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. A PwC survey of over 1,300 executives shows that 95 percent of British companies are optimistic about their own prospects over the next three years.
