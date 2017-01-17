Botswana's BCL Mine should be wound down, says liquidator KPMG
Jan 17 The provisional liquidator of BCL Mine Limited, Botswana's largest copper and nickel producer, will next month recommend that the state-owned company be wound down. BCL owes creditors, including suppliers and banks, about $85 million and the government said in October that it could not afford the roughly $720 million needed to keep BCL running.
