Block Advisors Year-Round Tax Prep Service Celebrates One Year
H&R Block , the company that invented the tax preparation category, enters its second tax season with Block Advisors . With 61 offices added in the last year, a total of 347 Block Advisors offices partner with individuals and small businesses to eliminate the stress of taxes and to minimize tax liability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec '16
|Sateluco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC