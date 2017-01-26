Asia Pacific insurance market to rema...

Asia Pacific insurance market to remain in transition

A report by U.S.-based audit firm Ernst & Young L.L.P. said that the Asia Pacific insurance sector will remain in transition during the year, as the convergence of economic, technology, customer and regulatory forces change the market, Asia Insurance Review reports. For many insurers it will be a year of continued change and strategic reassessment of core businesses and distribution channels.

