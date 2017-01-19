Are we close to a Clico resolution?

LONDON: The January 15 article in the Sunday Express outlining proposals in a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers relating to the final resolution of the collapse of the CL Financial empire made for interesting reading and is deserving of comment from someone who has followed this issue for almost exactly eight years now. 1. In my view, the commissioning of PwC to do the report is interesting, given the many questions that were asked of the firm during the Colman Commission of Inquiry into the collapse of CL Financial and its financial subsidiaries: Clico, British American, Clico Investment Bank and CMMB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.