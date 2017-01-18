Antibe Therapeutics Announces Change of Auditor to Ernst & Young
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. announced today that its board of directors has approved a change of the Company's auditor. The Board has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the new auditor and at the request of the Company, Zeifmans LLP has resigned as Antibe's auditor effective as of today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handling bounced check
|12 hr
|mcoates
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC