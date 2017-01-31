AdCare Health Systems Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor - An Update
Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom-line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follows: Frankly, I believe this company is in serious trouble, and is scrambling to right a sinking ship. I could be wrong about this tentative sale and whether or not its budding partnership is a good or bad thing, but I'm unwilling to stick around to suffer the outcome.
