Trump trumpets 8,000 Sprint, OneWeb jobs, inaugural prosperity preachers; new U.N. chief seeks talks
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said telecommunications group Sprint Corp. and a U.S. satellite company OneWeb will be bringing 8,000 jobs to the United States, celebrating the moves as a result of optimism associated with his election. It was unclear how the 8,000 jobs are related to a $50 billion investment announced in December by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., which is associated with both companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec 7
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 6
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec '16
|Sateluco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC