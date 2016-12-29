Trump trumpets 8,000 Sprint, OneWeb jobs, inaugural prosperity preachers; new U.N. chief seeks talks

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said telecommunications group Sprint Corp. and a U.S. satellite company OneWeb will be bringing 8,000 jobs to the United States, celebrating the moves as a result of optimism associated with his election. It was unclear how the 8,000 jobs are related to a $50 billion investment announced in December by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., which is associated with both companies.

