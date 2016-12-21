Too Many Companies Don't Trust Their Data

Despite all of the talk about the potential of data and analytics , most of the professionals who work closely in these areas are not confident in the integrity and reliability of the resulting insights, according to a recent survey commissioned by KPMG International and conducted by Forrester Consulting. The accompanying report, " Building Trust in Analytics ," indicates that very few survey respondents think their company excels in the management of D&A quality.

