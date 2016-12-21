Study Finds Incentive Pay on the Rise for Family Offices
Family Office Exchange , a global membership organization of enterprise families and their key advisors, has revealed that 65 percent of family offices provide short-term incentive compensation in 2016, up 8 percent from last year. The median expected award for office management positions was just under 20 percent.
