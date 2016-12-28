Speed of disruption challenging telec...

Speed of disruption challenging telecom companies: KPMG

Wednesday Dec 28

Telecommunications companies around the globe are having a challenging time dealing with disruption from the constant evolution of new technology. Understanding how the opportunities can be used to enhance their business and service offerings and trying to avoid being left behind competitors creates cause for concern.

