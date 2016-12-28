Speed of disruption challenging telecom companies: KPMG
Telecommunications companies around the globe are having a challenging time dealing with disruption from the constant evolution of new technology. Understanding how the opportunities can be used to enhance their business and service offerings and trying to avoid being left behind competitors creates cause for concern.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec 7
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 6
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec 2
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec '16
|Sateluco
|1
