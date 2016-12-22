Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the firm will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec 7
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 6
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec 2
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec 1
|Sateluco
|1
|Donated assets
|Nov 30
|chad hatten 3
|2
