Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the firm will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter.

