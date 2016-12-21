Petkim defines auditor
Turkish petrochemical giant Petkim chose PricewaterhouseCoopers as an independent auditor, Trend reported with reference to the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform. Assets of Petkim in June 2016 stood at $1.69 billion compared to $1.85 in 2015.
