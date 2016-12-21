New SEC No-Action Guidance on Proxy A...

New SEC No-Action Guidance on Proxy Access Bylaw Amendment Proposals

Wednesday Dec 21

In the most recent of a series of no-action letters involving shareholder-proposed amendments to companies' existing proxy access bylaw provisions, the SEC staff has granted no-action relief where the company adopted amendments that partially but not completely implemented the shareholder's proposal. Previous no-action requests by companies seeking to exclude shareholder proxy access proposals fell into one of two categories: These no-action responses did not provide any new guidance on how the SEC staff would apply its "substantial implementation" doctrine if a company adopted some but not all of a shareholder's proposed amendments to a proxy access bylaw.

