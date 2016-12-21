Market for business services using dr...

Market for business services using drones taking off: PwC

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Nation

THE GLOBAL market for business services using drones is expected to rise to more than US$127 billion in 2020 from an estimated $2 billion now, PricewaterhouseCoopers says. Infrastructure, agriculture and transportation are key industries that will spur growth in the market for drone services, according to "Clarity from Above", PwC's global report on the commercial applications of drone technology.

