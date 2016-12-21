Land And Buildings Letter To Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living shareholders have endured one misstep after another on the part of BKD's management and Board of Directors over the past several years, and nearly 70% of shareholder value has been eviscerated in the past 18 months. Land and Buildings believes the current net asset value of Brookdale is at least $25 per share, more than 100% above the current share price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|3 hr
|joshua75
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec 7
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 6
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec 2
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec 1
|Sateluco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC