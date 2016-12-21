Land And Buildings Letter To Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living shareholders have endured one misstep after another on the part of BKD's management and Board of Directors over the past several years, and nearly 70% of shareholder value has been eviscerated in the past 18 months. Land and Buildings believes the current net asset value of Brookdale is at least $25 per share, more than 100% above the current share price.

