JinkoSolar Announces Results of 2016 Annual General Meeting
JinkoSolar is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, , and other countries and regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 1st accounting class
|9 hr
|joshua75
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec 7
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 6
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec 2
|markgold
|1
|Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus...
|Dec 1
|Sateluco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC