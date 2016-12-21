Financial review on Canterbury DHB informs future direction

The Minister of Health has today released the PricewaterhouseCoopers Report that provides advice and options for Canterbury DHB to consider in dealing with its current financial position. This report and the statement from the Minister can be found on the Ministry of Health website http://www.health.govt.nz/publication/canterbury-district-health-board-stage-two-financial-review Canterbury DHB is a $1.4billion operation with a clear focus on providing a world class integrated health service so people in our community get the right care, at the right time, in the right place and by the right person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.