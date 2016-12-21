Chips Execs See Maturing Industry

The semiconductor industry appears to be gathering steam as 2016 comes to a close, but many chip company executives appear to be pessimistic about the prospects for the next few years, according to a recent survey by consulting firm KPMG LLP. Nearly half of the 153 semiconductor industry executives to participate in KPMG's 2017 Global Semiconductor Industry Outlook survey said they believe their industry is in a late expansion phase and another 20% think the industry is currently at an inflection point from expansion to contraction.

