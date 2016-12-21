CAT, TOT plan to merge core businesses into two
CAT Telecom and TOT will jointly propose to the State Enterprise Policy Commission early next month their plans to merge their three core businesses into two companies, instead of three as earlier planned. CAT has hired Deloitte as the consultant to study its plan to merge its Internet gateway and data centre businesses with the same two businesses of TOT.
