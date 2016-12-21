Banks DIH defends price paid for repu...

Banks DIH defends price paid for repurchase of shares

Banks DIH Limited has defended its $5.5b repurchase of its shares from a Barbados company saying that the amount paid was based on a 2015 valuation conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers . In an advertisement in yesterday's Stabroek News, Banks DIH was responding to a December 11, 2016 letter in Stabroek News by business analyst Christopher Ram.

