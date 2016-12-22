Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in ...

Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in H&R Block Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Daily Political

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in H&R Block Inc. by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,482 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97,758 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec 8 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec 7 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec 6 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec 2 markgold 1
Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus... Dec 1 Sateluco 1
Donated assets Nov 30 chad hatten 3 2
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC